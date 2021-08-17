Bucs' Ndamukong Suh back for another ring

article

Early in his career, Buccaneers defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh could be considered contentious, nasty, and downright dirty. Today, Suh is thought of as a model leader.

"Tremendous leadership," said Bruce Arians. "I mean, teaching guys how to handle themselves. He’s helped Vita [Vea] a ton with his diet and things like that. Suh’s a lot like [Tom] Brady. He knows how to take care of his body. He’s got a regimen. He talked me into it when we signed him. The way he plays, I’m not changing his regimen, that’s for sure. He knows how to get himself ready for Sunday. Suh’s one of those guys, he’s going to answer the bell every time. You just get him there."

Heading into his 12th NFL season, Suh has learned a lot about himself during his storied career. He says the most important piece is how to prepare himself for the long NFL grind.

"Yeah, there's tons of things that I've done from a modality standpoint," said Suh. "Based on where I was in the beginning of my career and where I am now, I think that's what has afforded me where I am right now, being in my 12th season and feeling great. Having the opportunity to play 50-60 snaps if they want me to, or 30-45 snaps, whatever it may be. Mentally, I'll probably get tired of this game before I do physically. That's where I kind of look at this game."

Suh is back for a three-year stint with the Bucs, signing a one-year $9-million deal.

He wants another ring. Check that, he needs another ring.

"Well, I’ve got twin boys, so I’ve got to get the other one a ring. They’re sharing one right now," said Suh. "Ultimately, it’s to come and win. I play the game to win, dominate and continue to play at a high level. As long as I can continue to feel like I can do that, and I am really afforded the opportunity, which this is a great situation from Mr. [Jason] Licht, the Glazer family, and obviously coach [Bruce] Arians. I am excited to be back and [I am] ready to go after an opportunity to earn another ring."