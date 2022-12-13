New junior guard leads the way for USF women's basketball in first season

The University of South Florida's women's basketball team already has a reputation as being one of the top programs in the country. But now, the bulls are trying to raise their level of recognition even more.

Sammie Puisis, a junior guard out of Mason, Ohio, surprised the college women's basketball world when she decided to leave Florida State and transfer to USF following her sophomore season in Tallahassee.

"I just knew I would grow here as a player," Puisis said.

Puisis has heard it all – from how to play the game to where the 6'1" guard should play college basketball.

"I've heard it before, but I just know they don't know basketball," she said.

When the former high school McDonald's All-American made the move to trade her garnet and gold for green and gold, she heard about that too, but didn't care.

"If you know basketball you know that USF is a great competitor and school," said Puisis. "They play such a tough schedule every year."

So far, Puisis appears to have made the right decision as she currently leads the Bulls in scoring, three pointers made and minutes played in 11 games this season.

"I'm really pleased on how her game has developed especially being here a short amount of time," said Bulls Head Coach Jose Fernandez.

Now, Puisis joins teammate Priscilla Williams as the first McDonald's High School All-Americans to play for the Bulls.

"We have one of the best programs in the country," Fernandez said. "I think we've recruited that way."

The Bulls elevating their reputation and level of play one recruit, one bucket at a time.