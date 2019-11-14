NFL: Bucs among 11 teams attending Colin Kaepernick's workout in Atlanta

article

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be among 11 NFL teams attending Colin Kaepernick's NFL workout in Atlanta this weekend, the league says.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback announced Tuesday on his Twitter account that the league will be holding a private workout for him at an undisclosed location.

"I've been in shape and ready for this for 3 years," Kaepernick wrote. "Can't wait to see the head coaches and GMs on Saturday."

The NFL's communications department confirmed the news, saying former NFL head coach Hue Jackson will lead the drills, while former coach Joe Philbin would also be in attendance.

"Eleven teams -- Arizona, Atlanta, Cleveland, Denver, Detroit, Miami, New England, New York Giants, New York Jets, Tampa Bay, and Washington -- have already committed to attend, and it's only Thursday," the league said in a statement. "With two days remaining until the workout, we expect additional teams to commit."

The NFL said video of the workout and interview would be sent to all 32 teams.

Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since 2016, when he began taking a knee during the national anthem to protest social injustice. After speaking to an Army veteran, he then began kneeling instead of sitting -- a move he said was out of respect for those in the military.

