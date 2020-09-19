No. 7 Notre Dame beats South Florida 52-0, extends streak

Ian Book had three first-half touchdown runs and No. 7 Notre Dame won its 20th straight home game 52-0 over South Florida on Saturday.

The Fighting Irish (2-0) led 35-0 at halftime and for the second year in a row posted a 52-point shutout.

Book capped the opening drive with 4-yard touchdown run and freshman Chris Tyree scored from a yard out about five minutes later.

It never got better for the first-year coach Jeff Scott’s Bulls (1-1), who were a late addition to Notre Dame’s schedule after the Irish joined the Atlantic Coast Conference for this off season in a pandemic.

C’Bo Flemister ran for a career-best 127 yards for Notre Dame as the Irish spread the touches around between starter Kyren Williams (62 yards on 10 carries) and Tyree (65 on eight).

Book is the first quarterback in Notre Dame’s modern era to run for three touchdowns in one half. He added 143 yards on 12-of-19 passing before exiting with 2:21 left in the third quarter as freshman Drew Pyne took over.

The Irish beat Bowling Green 52-0 last season.