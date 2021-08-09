Olympic athletes bring gold medals home to Champa Bay

article

Some Tampa Bay Area athletes left Tokyo with gold medals.

For example, Clearwater's Bobby Finke won two. The 21-year-old swimmer came in first in the men’s 800m freestyle, then in the men’s 1500m freestyle.

He was recently in St. Pete signing autographs, taking pictures, and basking in the Olympic glory. He's already looking for more.

"I don't think I've come close to reaching my potential so I'm excited to work with my teammates and clubmates to get back into the pool and get back at it again," Finke said.

Anastasija Zolotic celebrates after the women's 57kg taekwondo final match at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Photo by Wang Yuguo/Xinhua via Getty Images)

Largo native Anastasija Zolotic is also a gold medal winner. The 18-year-old became the first American woman to ever win the top prize in Taekwondo.

She beat Russian fighter Tatiana Minina with a score of 25 to 17.

"It is still super surreal. It’s unbelievable. People come up to me now – ‘Can I take a picture with you?’ I'm like, what is going on, what does this mean? It’s super shocking," Zolotic said.

Nelly Korda watches her drive during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe on August 7, 2021. (Photo by YOSHI IWAMOTO/AFP via Getty Images)

Nelly Korda of Bradenton is another local gold medal winner. The 23-year-old bested the field in women's golf to take home the coveted medal. She is the first golfer in history – men or women – to win a major championship and an Olympic gold medal in the same year.

