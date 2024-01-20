Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
from SUN 1:00 AM EST until SUN 9:00 AM EST, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Pasco County, Sumter County
4
Wind Chill Advisory
from SUN 1:00 AM EST until SUN 9:00 AM EST, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Small Craft Advisory
from SAT 10:00 PM EST until SUN 1:00 PM EST, Tampa Bay waters
Small Craft Advisory
until SUN 1:00 PM EST, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM

Paul and Motte score early, Lightning beat Sabres 3-1 for 5th straight win

By Jonah Bronstein
Published 
Sports
Associated Press
BUFFALO, NEW YORK - JANUARY 20: Tyler Motte #64 of the Tampa Bay Lightning and JJ Peterka #77 of the Buffalo Sabres skate for the puck during an NHL game on January 20, 2024 at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Bill Wippert/NHLI via Getty Images) article

BUFFALO, NEW YORK - JANUARY 20: Tyler Motte #64 of the Tampa Bay Lightning and JJ Peterka #77 of the Buffalo Sabres skate for the puck during an NHL game on January 20, 2024 at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Bill Wippert/NHLI via Gett

Expand

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Nicholas Paul and Tyler Motte scored 52 seconds apart in the first period, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-1 on Saturday for their fifth consecutive victory.

Brandon Hagel had two assists, and Paul added an assist when defenseman Calvin de Haan scored into the empty net late in the third period. Jonas Johansson, a former Sabres player now backing up Andrei Vasilevskiy with the Lightning, made 27 saves in the opener of a three-game road trip.

Dylan Cozens scored for the Sabres after missing the previous game with an upper-body injury. Following consecutive shutout victories, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 13 of 15 shots for Buffalo.

Motte’s shorthanded goal gave Tampa Bay a 2-0 lead at 7:06 into the first period. He stripped the puck from Buffalo’s Alex Tuch in the defensive zone and beat Luukkonen on a breakaway.

That came less than a minute after Brandon Hagel set up Paul in the left circle for his 12th goal.

UP NEXT

Lightning: Conclude back-to-back set at Detroit Red Wings on Sunday night.

Sabres: Visit Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night to open three-game road trip.