Photos: Tampa Bay Lightning win second-straight Stanley Cup title

Titles are nothing new in Champa Bay, but the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Game 5 win over the Montreal Canadiens was extra sweet for fans after they were forced to cheer on their team from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here’s the view from inside and outside Amalie Arena as the Bolts claimed the Stanley Cup for the second year in a row.

Ross Colton celebrates with teammates after scoring against Carey Price of the Montreal Canadiens during the second period. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev fouls Montreal Canadiens center Nick Suzuki during Game 5 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals Hockey match. (Photo by Andrew Bershaw/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Thousands of fans cheered on the Tampa Bay Lightning outside of Amalie Arena, despite lingering showers from Tropical Storm Elsa.

Ross Colton celebrates after scoring against the Montreal Canadiens during the second period. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay Lightning players celebrate after winning the 2021 Stanley Cup Final. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Expand

Andrei Vasilevskiy is presented with the Conn Smythe Trophy by NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Lightning pose with the Stanley Cup after defeating the Montreal Canadiens 1-0 in Game Five to win the 2021 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena on July 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Steven Stamkos of the Tampa Bay Lightning hoists the Stanley Cup after the 1-0 victory against the Montreal Canadiens. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Pat Maroon of the Tampa Bay Lightning hoists the Stanley Cup after the 1-0 victory against the Montreal Canadiens. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning hoists the Stanley Cup. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Ross Colton celebrates with the Stanley Cup after the 1-0 victory . (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

