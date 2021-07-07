Lightning strike twice: Bolts are back-to-back champions

The Stanley Cup isn’t going anywhere. The Tampa Bay Lightning will retain the legendary NHL trophy for another year after winning their second title in a row.

The Bolts outlasted the Montreal Canadiens for a 1-0 win that had the home crowd on their edge of their seats until rookie Ross Colton snagged his team-record fourth postseason goal by slipping one by Carey Price in the second period.

The full-capacity crowd erupted, letting loose more than a year’s worth of anticipation after being unable to cheer on their team in person last year because of the pandemic.

Chants of "We want the Cup!" began a few minutes later. Thousands more fans outside in Thunder Alley joined in, despite occasional squalls from the departing Tropical Storm Elsa.

Steven Stamkos hoists the Stanley Cup after the 1-0 victory against the Montreal Canadiens in Game Five to win the 2021 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The Lighting topped Dallas in last year’s Stanley Cup Final, which was played in a COVID-19 bubble in Edmonton, Canada. This year, the Bolts got to hoist the cup on their home ice, which had not happened since the team’s first title in 2004.

Ross Colton celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Montreal Canadiens during the second period in Game Five of the 2021 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Andrei Vasilevskiy posted a series-ended shutout for an NHL-record fifth consecutive time dating to the 2020 final. He was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player of the series.

