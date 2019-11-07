Picks 'N' Pints: Week 11 in NCAA College Football

Playoff hopes have reached a fever pitch in week 11 of the NCAA College Football season.

FOX 13's Chris Cato and FOX 13 Sports Director Scott Smith skipped making picks this week and jumped right in on the weekend's three biggest match-ups:

Iowa State at No.9 Oklahoma, airing on FOX 13 at 8 p.m.

No.4 Penn State at No.17 Minnesota, at noon

No.2 LSU at No.3 Alabama, at 3:30 p.m. (guess who Chris Cato predicts wins this one)

From the bar at World of Beer in Tampa, the guys break down everything you need to know heading into a big weekend in college football. But they were feeling a little dark. Dark beer, that is.

Chris stayed in-state again this week, drinking the Maple Bacon Coffee Porter from Funky Buddha Brewery in Oakland Park, Florida.

And Scott chose the Death by Coconut Irish Porter from Longmont, Colorado's Oskar Blues Brewery.