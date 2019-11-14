Picks 'N' Pints: Week 12

It finally feels like fall in Florida, which means - after 12 weeks of college football - it finally feels like football season.

At a high-top near the World of Beer bar in Tampa, FOX 13 Sports Director Scott Smith and Chris Cato discuss the process of mourning your own team while objectively analyzing the week's matchups.

Chris Cato’s shirt and choice of beer went dark this week – courtesy of Alabama's loss, plus a recommendation from viewer Neil Reese, who suggested the guys try a non-IPA brew. So Chris chose the Cubano Espresso Brown Ale from Tampa’s own Cigar City Brewing.

FOX 13 Sports Director Scott Smith went for the snifter – the Maharaja imperial IPA from Avery Brewing Company in Boulder, Colorado.

“It tastes like fall.” — Chris Cato

This week’s big games are:

No. 4 Georgia at No. 12 Auburn at 3:30 p.m.

No. 8 Minnesota at No. 20 Iowa at 4:00 p.m. on FOX 13.

No. 10 Oklahoma at No. 13 Baylor at 7:30 p.m.

Who will feel the chill of defeat? As is the case every week, no matter the answer, Chris Cato might be wrong.