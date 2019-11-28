Picks 'N' Pints: Week 14 in NCAA College Football

Now that your belly is full of Thanksgiving dinner, and hopefully pie, it's time to get back to business. Not only does NCAA College Football not take a day off for the holiday - it starts early this week.

Black Friday brings us some great matchups, but the main events are Saturday, as usual.

First up is No.1 Ohio State on No.13 Michigan's home turf. This rivalry runs deep and, sometimes, rankings don't even matter for the level of play between these teams. The Buckeyes and the Wolverines kickoff at noon Saturday on FOX 13.

In the southeast, No.5 Alabama visits the neighbors, No.15 Auburn. In this epic battle between elephant and tiger, Alabama hopes to keep fans happy despite their dashed championship dreams.

Friday's games pack a lot of excitement, including some in-state rivalry games: USF at UCF, Florida State at the University of Florida, and Virginia Tech at U.Va.

Check out the video for a quick lightning round with Chris Cato and Scott Smith. This week, they're enjoying some semi-themed brews. Chris

Scott is sipping from a snifter again this week, enjoying the Hazy Memory IPA by Lagunitas Brewing Company in California.

Chris had Humble Pie from Hidden Springs Ale Works in Florida.

The team at Picks 'N' Pints is thankful for you, dear reader and viewer, as we head into the holiday season. We hope your bellies and win columns stay full!