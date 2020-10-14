Predict six winners, win $1 million with FOX Super 6

article

On any given Football Sunday, there’s a lot of things on the line for players, coaches and teams.

This week, there’s a million things up for grabs for you -- dollars right out of Terry Bradshaw’s pocket.

That’s right, the FOX Super 6 jackpot this weekend has hit its biggest milestone yet of $1 million on Week 6 of the National Football League season.

Two weeks ago, one player won $250,000 by correctly picking all six NFL games to take home the grand prize, so it can be done. Now, the stakes have been raised even higher.

How do you win? Well, just pick the winners and the margins of victory of the six games listed on the FOX Super 6 app . Get them all right and you will take home part of the grand prize jackpot of $1 million. (The jackpot will be split among all those who get every game and margin of victory correct.)

Even if nobody correctly picks the winner and margin for all six games, those who come the closest will be eligible for the $10,000 guaranteed prize which will be handed out.

The best part of all is it’s free. To play, all you have to do is go to the FOX Super 6 app on your phone or tablet device. When you click on the app, you will see the entry for the NFL Sunday Challenge. Just go onto the app, swipe for the team that you think will win and the margin of victory.

Here are the six NFL games to pick for this coming week.

Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings

When: 1 p.m., ET, Sunday, Oct. 18

TV: FOX

Where: US Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

Record: Falcons (0-5), Vikings (1-4)

Two teams that have gone through enormous disappointment to this point. The Falcons are winless and fired head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff this week. Matt Ryan still has put up big numbers so far this year. Meanwhile, the Vikings squandered a five-point lead in Seattle last week. If Kirk Cousins and the Vikings want to head back to the playoffs, it has to start here.

Cincinnati Bengals at Indianapolis Colts

When: 1 p.m., ET, Sunday, Oct. 18

TV: FOX

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

Record: Bengals (1-3-1), Colts (3-2)

Both teams try to bounce back from disappointing Week 5 road losses- the Bengals were routed at Baltimore while the Colts lost at Cleveland. Old and new quarterbacks will be on display at top overall pick Joe Burrow takes on former All-Pro Phillip Rivers.

Detroit Lions at Jacksonville Jaguars

When: 1 p.m., ET, Sunday, Oct. 18

TV: FOX

Where: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville

Record: Lions (1-3), Jaguars (1-4)

The Lions are fading in the NFC North behind the Bears and Packers, but Matthew Stafford still have the type of arm that makes him dangerous in every game. Meanwhile, the Jaguars have lost four in a row since an opening day win against the Colts and need Gardner Minshew to find stability to get back in the win column.

Washington Football Team at New York Giants

When: 1 p.m., ET, Sunday, Oct. 18

TV: FOX

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Record: Washington (1-4), NY Giants (0-5)

Washington ’s offense sputtered in a loss to the Rams last week, but the Football Team has a chance to be inspired with Alex Smith returning from a serious leg injury to play his first game in 22 months. Meanwhile, the Giants offense showed life before falling to Dallas late last week. And in the wild NFC East, both teams are still in the hunt for a division title and the playoff spot that goes with it.

Chicago Bears at Carolina Panthers

When: 1 p.m., ET, Sunday, Oct. 18

TV: FOX

Where: Bank of America Field, Charlotte

Record: Bears (4-1), Panthers (3-2)

Two surprise teams battle in Charlotte. The Bears have rallied for three wins this season- including one against the Buccaneers last week led by former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles. Meanwhile, Matt Rhule’s Panthers squad has won three straight without Christian McCaffrey.

Green Bay Packers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

When: 4:25 p.m., ET, Sunday, Oct. 18

TV: FOX

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa

Record: Packers (4-0), Buccaneers (3-2)

A game with huge ramifications in the NFC. The Packers offense with Aaron Rodgers is rolling through its first four wins before the bye week last week. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers hit a speed bump last Thursday night against the Bears, but are still a huge presence to deal with. Winner has an upper hand in the search for home-field advantage in the NFC playoffs.

No purchase necessary. Open to legal residents of the US, excluding WA. 18 and older. See terms and conditions at foxsuper6.com. Sweepstakes and Prize Sponsored by TSG Interactive US Services Limited.