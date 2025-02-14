Raymond James hosts biggest soccer match in its history with superstar Lionel Messi on the field

The Brief Inter Miami FC faced off against Orlando City at Raymond James Stadium on Friday. Fans got to see soccer legend Lionel Messi in action. The event also sets the stage for an exciting sports season in the Tampa Bay area, with upcoming events this Spring.



A star-studded soccer showdown drew tens of thousands of fans to Raymond James Stadium on Friday, as Inter Miami FC faced off against Orlando City. And, it wasn’t just the match-up that drew in the massive crowd – it was the chance to see soccer legend Lionel Messi in action.

The highly anticipated game marked the first time a match of this magnitude had been held at the stadium since 2001, and fans traveled from near and far to witness it. Tickets were sold to people from all 50 states and 25 countries.

What they're saying:

"We’ve seen Messi play at the World Cup and in Miami, and now we get to see him with Inter Miami," one Miami fan said. "It’s awesome."

Orlando City fans were also eager to witness the action.

"Messi will make it tough, but I think Orlando’s defense can handle it," another fan said.

Why you should care:

"Forty percent of the crowd coming from out of town is huge for Tampa," Rob Higgins, the director of the Tampa Bay Sports Commission, said. "This not only benefits our businesses, but also our communities’ kids get to dream about being the next Messi."

The event also sets the stage for an exciting sports season in the Tampa Bay area, with upcoming events like the Savannah Bananas playing at an NFL stadium next month and the NCAA Women’s Final Four in April.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered through interviews with fans and the director of the Tampa Bay Sports Commission.

