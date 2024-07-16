Rays ball boy earns MLB All-Star Game appearance

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

On a Major League Baseball field, Braden Coles might look a little out of place, but he's always on the diamond.

"As young as I can remember, I grew up playing baseball," Coles said.

When the 20-year-old from St. Louis isn't on the field shagging fly balls during batting practice, you can find the Rays' clubhouse attendant behind the scenes keeping the clubhouse and all its equipment clean.

"Growing up you always dream about being in an MLB clubhouse and to actually be in there, it's pretty cool," said Coles.

The coolest part of Braden's job, though, is serving as a team ball boy.

Because Coles has a unique job in protecting players in the bullpen from any foul balls that come their way.

"I was told if you made a nice play, you would make Sportscenter's Top 10 and if you could be on Sportscenter's Not Top 10," Coles said.

Lucky for the Rays' bullpen, they have a Gold Glove caliber ball boy protecting them.

"We've seen the bad ones here in the past where it (foul ball) gets through, and we spill coffee on ourselves but this one he came through in the clutch," said Rays relief pitcher Jason Adam.

During the first week of the season, Coles dove at a foul ball, snagging it before reaching the bullpen.

The play was caught on camera and started to go viral.

Eventually, Coles' 15 minutes of fame earned him some more time in the spotlight when he won a fan vote to earn a spot on the MLB All-Star Game Ball Crew.

"I'm pumped for him and he deserves it. I hope it's a memory for the rest of his life," Adam said.

Even if Coles doesn't have a roster spot in the Rays bullpen, the former high school shortstop credits those he sits next to in the bullpen for both making the All-Star Game and for getting him ready for his time in the spotlight.

"I'm just trying to enjoy every single second," Coles said.

"All the guys are coming up to me saying enjoy the moment. It's a really cool experience to have MLB players having your back and supporting you."

Whether he is cleaning off cleats in the bowels of Tropicana Field or making web gems in foul territory, Braden Coles now gets to call himself something not many can: an MLB All-Star.

"I never thought any of this would happen and just the way it did was a really cool experience."

