Rays rout Blue Jays 13-0 behind Lowe, Pepiot for 5-game winning streak

Brandon Lowe homered in his third straight game and the Tampa Bay Rays routed the Toronto Blue Jays 13-0 Sunday for a five-game winning streak and their second series sweep this season.

Tampa Bay matched its second-most runs in a shutout win behind a 14-0 romp over the New York Yankees on July 29, 2021. The Rays also beat Boston 13-0 on April 30, 2009. At 26-26, Tampa Bay reached .500 for the first time since it was 14-14 before play on April 29.

Ryan Pepiot (3-5) ended a four-start winless streak, allowing three hits over seven innings — which matched his career-high. Tampa Bay is 14-5 against Toronto since the start of 2024, including 4-1 this year.

Lowe had three hits off Chris Bassitt and is 10 for 17 with four home runs against him in his career. He hit his 10th home run of the season in the first, giving him an extra-base hit in five straight games, and singled twice off Bassitt (4-3). Lowe also singled in the third and in a seven-run, seven-hit fifth inning.

Pepiot struck out five and walked one in his first win since April 26. He had been winless in four home starts since April 9 and the Rays had given him 15 runs of support in his previous 10 starts.

Eric Orze and Cole Sulser finished a four-hitter in the Rays’ fourth shutout this season. The Rays had 15 hits, one shy of their season high, and were 6 for 17 with runners in scoring position.

Curtis Mead hit his third home run, a two-run drive in the seventh against Paxton Schultz.

The game drew 10,046, the Rays’ 32nd sellout in 34 games at Steinbrenner Field.

Bassitt allowed five runs, nine hits and two walks in four-plus innings.

Toronto was shut out for the third time.

Key Moment

Tampa Bay sent 11 batters to the plate against three pitchers in a 27-minute bottom of the fifth. Yandy Díaz and Junior Caminero both doubled.

Key Stat

Tampa Bay’s winning streak matched its season high.