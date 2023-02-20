Rays start full-squad Spring Training practices

No need to wish upon a star, the Tampa Bay Rays are back for full-squad Spring Training workouts with high hopes for the 2023 season.

"I always say this is the best team in the MLB, and I'm going to keep on saying it and not just today," says infielder Yandy Diaz.

"And as long as we keep on staying here, I think we're going to have a pretty good season."

With the likes of Shane McClanahan, Drew Rasmussen and Tyler Glasnow, the Rays are expected to have one of the top rotations in baseball, yet again.

"Just the talent we have has the opportunity to do some really big things and we know that. Now, it's down to executing as the year comes," says Rasmussen.

This Spring, however, the Rays followed the second star to the right and straight to ESPN's Wide World of Sport on the campus of Walt Disney World, which will serve as their temporary Spring Training home for the next week.

"You get to experience the atmosphere a little bit and have some fun with it," Rasmussen said.

"It's the most magical place on Earth, isn't that what they say?"

And the Rays are hoping they have plenty of magic to spare this season.

"This team is hungry, and we're ready to come out," said starting pitcher Shane McClanahan.

"We made some good additions this offseason. We're going to use this time to put ourselves in the best position for October."

The Rays will continue to practice at Disney until making the move to Tropicana Field next week.



