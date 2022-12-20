Tampa Bay Rays will use ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex as temporary spring training facility

article

After their Port Charlotte facility was damaged by Hurricane Ian, the Tampa Bay Rays will be heading to the most magical place on the planet for spring training.

Tuesday, the team and Disney announced a portion of the spring training will be held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. Major League Spring Training workouts run from February 6 through March 1st with early arrivals reporting on February 6. Pitchers and catchers will report the following week on February 14.

The Rays are no strangers to this facility. In 2007, they played three regular-season games here and swept the Texas Rangers. A year later, the Rays played a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays and won each game, improving their record to 6-0 all-time at Walt Disney World Resort.

"We are thankful for Disney’s willingness and ability to accommodate our unexpected Spring Training needs," said Rays team president Matt Silverman. "ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex will provide our players and coaches with first-class facilities for their annual ramp up to the season."

Charlotte Sports Park has been Tampa Bay’s Spring Training home since 2009, but in early December, Charlotte County and the Rays announced there wasn't enough time before spring training to get the park ready for hosting games.

"We are all disappointed for the residents of Charlotte County and the fans there," a joint statement read. "The community is in the thoughts and hearts of the Rays, and the team will continue to support recovery efforts."

The Rays and Charlotte County said they do plan on developing a restoration plan for Charlotte Sports Park in the coming weeks.