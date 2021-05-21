Rays trade Adames, Richards to Milwaukee for 2 pitchers

article

After eight seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays organization and the last four with the big-league club, today Willy Adames met the fate of many Rays before him -- called in, sat down, and told he was being traded.

The Rays sent their shortstop to the Milwaukee Brewers, along with pitcher Trevor Richards.

Adames was one of the leaders on the team, a key guy in the clubhouse, but not as productive this year through the first 45 games.

"It's a mix of feelings, sad but excited," Adames told reporters as the Rays prepared to take on the Blue Jays in Dunedin. "I'm never going to change no matter what the situation is and just going to continue to enjoy the game and continue to have fun."

In return, the Rays get righty pitchers J.P. Feyereisen and Drew Rasmussen. Feyereisen will go to the rays’ bullpen; Rasmussen to AAA Durham.

A big part of this is the minor league callup of Taylor Walls. The switch-hitting shortstop may join the team as soon as tomorrow.