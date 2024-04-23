Riley Greene homers twice and Mark Canha goes deep to power Tigers past Tampa Bay Rays 4-2

Riley Greene went deep twice for his first multi-homer game, Mark Canha added a homer and the Detroit Tigers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Tuesday night.

The Tigers have won the first two of the three-game set and have won four of their last five games.

With the Tigers trailing 2-1 in the eighth, Greene hit a two-run shot off Colin Poche (0-1) and Canha added a solo drive to make it 4-2.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - APRIL 23: Riley Greene #31 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates his two-run home run in front of José Caballero #7 of the Tampa Bay Rays during the eighth inning of a baseball game at Tropicana Field on April 23, 2024 in St. Petersburg

Greene put the Tigers ahead 1-0 in the third inning with a 426-foot homer to center off Ryan Pepiot. Greene, who started the day tied with Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers for the MLB lead in walks, drew his 21st free pass on an eight-pitch at-bat in the first.

Isaac Paredes homered for the Rays, who have lost four of five and slipped to 12-13 overall.

Pepiot gave up one run and three hits over six innings.

Randy Arozarena, an All-Star in 2023, singled with one out in the sixth off Alex Faeda (1-1) for his ninth hit in 76 at-bats in April, and scored on Paredes' homer that gave the Rays a 2-1 lead.

Detroit starter Kenta Maeda allowed three hits in five scoreless innings. The Rays went 0 for 7 with runners in scoring position against Maeda, who lowered his ERA to 5.96 from 7.64.

Jason Foley, Detroit's third relief pitcher, worked a perfect ninth to earn his seventh save in as many chances.

Tigers left fielder Kerry Carpenter had his seven-game RBI streak halted. It was the longest stretch by a Detroit player since Miguel Cabrera's seven-game run from Aug. 6-12, 2013.

Rays right fielder Amed Rosario went 0 for 3 and had his career-high 14-game hitting streak come to an end.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rays: Closer Pete Fairbanks (nerve-related issues) underwent additional examinations. The right-hander has experienced numbness in his fingers while throwing and it flared up again over the weekend.

"He had more testing done, which all showed really clean," Rays manager Kevin Cash said. "What that means, I don't probably have the best answer quite yet. But I'm encouraged that nothing is showing up."

UP NEXT

Tigers RHP Jack Flaherty (0-1, 4.44 ERA) and Rays LHP Tyler Alexander (1-0, 4.79 ERA) are Wednesday night's starters. Alexander went 11-23 in 120 games, including 43 starts, with the Tigers from 2019-23.

