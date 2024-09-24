Rowdies' Leo Fernandes prepares for milestone moment

In his eight seasons as a member of the Tampa Bay Rowdies, there have been good times for Leo Fernandes.

"Obviously, winning trophies in 2020 and 2021, and then winning MVP in 2022 was a good year as well," Fernandes recalled.

There have also been bad times on the pitch for Fernandes.

"Not playing the Final in 2020 [due to COVID], losing the Final in 2021," he said.

Through both the good and the bad, however, Fernandes has always been a constant on the pitch for the Rowdies.

"First and foremost, he’s a good person," said Rowdies head coach Robbie Neilson. "That’s one of the key things that we look for in people here. Guys love him, fans love him, he works hard and is a good character to have about."



Now eight years and 173 appearances into his Rowdies tenure, Fernandes is ready to make club history the next time he steps onto the pitch.

"I, honestly, can’t really believe it," Fernandes said.

On Saturday, when the Rowdies face Hartford, the moment Fernandes checks into the game, he will break the club record by playing in his 174th career Rowdies' game.

"I’ve been here for so long, but I think it’s always been the same. I’m super grateful just to play for the Rowdies," the forward said.

It is a celebration more than eight years in the making and a testament to a player who found a home in the Tampa Bay area.

"Just to play in Al Lang is something that I still get butterflies to this day," Fernandes said.

While the Rowdies and Fernandes celebrate this milestone, however, the former USL MVP said he has no plans to hang up his cleats anytime soon. In fact, Fernandes wants to play on for his family, both the one he has on the pitch and the one he has at home.

"This milestone is for them," Fernandes said. "It’s for my wife, my kids, my parents and my brother. It’s a great feeling."

As Fernandes gets ready to write his name into the club's record books, the Rowdies forward also prepares to be known, not just as a Rowdie, but the Rowdie.

"It's such a legendary club and a historic club. I’ll be forever grateful," he said.

