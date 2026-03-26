Sister Act: Wilkes sisters make USF softball history by all playing in game together

The Brief Three different sets of sisters play on the USF softball team. That includes the Wilkes sisters — Jocelyn, Alex and Kacey. That trio made USF history when they all appeared in the same game at the same time.



Three different sets of sisters play on the USF softball team, a trio that made USF history when they all appeared in the same game at the same time.

"The University of South Florida softball team is a sisterhood," USF softball head coach Ken Eriksen said.

Sisterhood is no exaggeration.

The backstory:

There is Alexa and Ava Galligani. Alice and Abbie DeWaters also play on the team. There are also three Wilkes sisters — Jocelyn, Alex and Kacey. The Bulls are the only team in the country with three different groupings of sisters.

"Nothing better to have a bunch of young women on our team right now that represent family values," Eriksen said.

One of those sets of sisters did something the USF softball program has never seen. The Wilkes sisters all played on the field, in the same game at the same time. It's the first time it's happened that three sisters ever took the field together for the Bulls.

What they're saying:

"It was a really cool experience to see them right next to me playing," Kacey said.

The experience happened a few weeks back, and it created a moment the Wilkes family will be talking about at the dinner table forever.

"It was just one of those moments where you step back and are like, 'Wow, this is awesome,'" Jocelyn said. "It is not something that happens very often and just something we are so appreciative for."

The appreciation is more than just for the history they made, but the fact they still get to play with each other every day.

"Just being able to be around them all the time and getting to help them anyway possible it is just amazing," Jocelyn said.

Local perspective:

The Wilkes sisters being together is nothing new. They've even played a game together before at Gaither High School.

"When we were growing up, we played T-ball together, went through travel together," Alex said. "We played high school together."

Now, they are all here at USF together, and the Wilkes family hopes to create even more special memories this season.

"We all want to win a championship here," Alex said. "Being able to do it with your sisters is really just something that not many people get to experience at all let alone with three of us being on a team. It's very special."

What's next:

The Wilkes sisters and USF will be at home this weekend against Wichita State. The game on Sunday will be televised on ESPNU. First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m.