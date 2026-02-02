USF softball has high expectations heading into 2026 campaign

The Brief The USF softball team opens up their season this week. The Bulls have goals of playing in the College Softball World Series. USF plays Bethune-Cookman in their first game of the year.



USF softball season is almost here.

"I am just so excited to see what this team can do and for other people to see what we are really capable of," USF senior infielder Kathy Garcia-Soto said.

The Bulls say the possibilities for this team are endless, especially after making the NCAA Tournament and winning the American conference tournament last season.

What they're saying:

"I feel like every person on this team could quite literally play everywhere," USF senior outfielder Alexa Galligani said. "Just to believe in one another, to believe our ability our versatility that will take us super far."

USF plans on going more than super far.

"If you ask me what the record is going to be after 54 games, I can tell you right now, it is going to be 54-0," USF softball head coach Ken Eriksen said.

The Bulls really think that is attainable.

"If they can just stay inside the USF cocoon for the next four months, watch out," Eriksen said.

USF says if they can stay in that USF bubble that they can make it to Oklahoma City for the College Softball World Series.

Dig deeper:

"World Series, man," Eriksen said. "I think that's the mantra right now."

The Bulls are bought into that mantra.

"We can win it all," Garcia-Soto said. "We just need to continue to be us. Win every game. Go one game at a time and just trust the process."

USF says trusting the process should be no problem at all. The Bulls are all on the same page. They do not want to settle, but they also do not want to get ahead of themselves.

One game at a time:

"We are focused on the first game," USF grad student pitcher Belle Sardja said. "We are focused on Bethune Cookman. We are focused on Illinois State, but its just realizing our potential and our desire and hunger for that."

That hunger has been building for quite some time, and USF is ready to show the college softball world what they can do.

"The team, there is nothing that they don't think they can do right now," Eriksen said. "We'll see how the cards play out but if we stay healthy, we've got a really good chance."

What's next:

The Bulls open up the season on Thursday against Bethune-Cookman.