Sun FC forward Madi Parson trades finance career for soccer field

The Brief For Tampa Bay Sun FC forward Madi Parsons, soccer was her first love but not her first career. After college, Parsons worked for three years as a financial advisor before switching careers to professional soccer. With little college highlights to help, Parsons joined a men's Sunday soccer league to prepare for her professional tryout.



Every time Madi Parsons steps onto a soccer pitch, she is already living her dream.

"Every single day I'm just in awe that this is the life I get to live," Parson said.

In awe at her life because it wasn't long ago that the Tampa Bay Sun forward's life was on a very different path.

"I was working for a financial advisor for three years before making the career change of my life," Parsons said.

The backstory:

Parsons played college soccer at Division II Chico State but rarely saw the field because of injuries and the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I played only one year, officially, at Chico State with all my injuries and COVID," Parsons explained.

"I had six stats to my name."

After college, Parsons made stats her day-to-day job while working as a financial advisor.

But that is when the itch to play competitive soccer returned.

"I just started playing pickup and 7v7 co-ed (soccer) and just fell in love with the game again," Parsons said.

Eventually, Parsons joined a men's only league in her hometown of Sacramento to continue playing before deciding to attend a professional combine for the new women's USL Super League.

While Madi still wasn't set on playing professionally, that feeling changed when she got a call from Lexington SC and an offer to play professional soccer.

"When I graduated I thought that was the end of it, and I was just playing for fun," Parsons said.

"But I'm learning to just roll with the punches of what life throws me and this was part of it."

After her first season in the USL Super League, Parsons' contract in Lexington wasn't renewed. But that is when the Sun stepped in and picked up the former financial advisor.

What they're saying:

"I just feel like that's the story of so many people," said Sun head coach Denise Schilte-Brown.

"They give up in those moments because they believe that to be the truth. If Madi had given up in those moments, she would never be where she is today."

From a nine to five in finance to 90-minute games of professional soccer, Madi Parsons' journey is one this former financial advisor would advise herself to follow any day.

"Yes I would!" Madi said with a laugh.

"This has been a crazy experience that I've had but one that I would not change for anything."

What's next:

Parsons and the Sun travel to Washington D.C., for a Thursday night game against DC Power FC at 7:00pm.