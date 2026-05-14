Tampa Bay Buccaneers release 2026 NFL schedule

article

The Brief The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released their 2026 schedule, featuring a challenging path as they aim to reclaim the NFC South and return to playoff contention. Tampa Bay opens on the road at Cincinnati, plays a three-game early homestand, and is featured in multiple primetime matchups against teams including Dallas, Chicago and Carolina. The slate includes a midseason bye in Week 10 and a difficult late-season stretch filled with key division games and matchups against playoff-caliber opponents.



The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have officially released their 2026 regular-season schedule, revealing a challenging slate as the team looks to regain control of the NFC South and return to playoff contention.

The schedule features a road-heavy opener, multiple primetime matchups, a midseason bye week, and a late-season division push that could shape the Bucs’ postseason hopes.

Opening on the road

Tampa Bay will begin its 2026 campaign on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals on September 13 (1 p.m. ET, FOX).

The team then returns home for its opener at Raymond James Stadium against the Cleveland Browns on September 20 (1 p.m. ET, CBS), the beginning of a key early stretch that includes a three-game homestand.

Following the Browns matchup, the Buccaneers host the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers in Weeks 3 and 4.

Primetime spotlight

The Bucs will be featured multiple times in primetime in 2026:

Week 5: at the Dallas Cowboys (Thursday Night Football, Amazon)

Week 9: at the Chicago Bears (Sunday Night Football, NBC)

Week 12: vs. the Carolina Panthers (Monday Night Football, ESPN)

Midseason stretch

Tampa Bay will have their bye in Week 10.

Leading into that break, Tampa Bay faces a tough stretch that includes road games at Carolina, Chicago, Detroit and Baltimore, plus a "marquee matchup" at home against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Late-season division battles

Division play ramps up late, with key matchups against the Panthers, Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints spread across the final weeks of the season.

The Bucs also close with tough matchups against the Los Angeles Rams and a road finale in New Orleans.