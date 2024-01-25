Expand / Collapse search

Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales hired as Panthers head coach

By STEVE REED AP Sports Writer
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - SEPTEMBER 10: Offensive coordinator Dave Canales of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on against the Minnesota Vikings in the first half at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

TAMPA, Fla. - The Carolina Panthers have agreed to hire Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales as their new head coach, according to two people familiar with the situation.

Canales has informed the Buccaneers that he is taking the job, although there are still details that need to be finalized before the move is announced, according to the people who spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday on condition of anonymity.

Canales will be the seventh head coach since owner David Tepper took over as owner in 2018. He inherits a Panthers team that went 2-15 last season and does not have a first-round draft pick in 2024.