Tampa Bay Buccaneers release 2022-23 schedule
TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers has released their full preseason and regular season schedule for 2022-2023.
The Bucs will play three games during the preseason, starting August 13 and then 17 regular season games, starting with the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 11.
RELATED: Buccaneers will face Seahawks on Nov. 13 in NFL's first regular-season game in Germany
See the full schedule below:
Preseason:
- Miami Dolphins, August 13
- @Tennessee Titans, TBD
- @Indianapolis Colts, TBD
Regular Season:
- @Dallas Cowboys, September 11
- @New Orleans Saints, September 18
- Green Bay Packers, September 25
- Kansas City Chiefs, October 2
- Atlanta Falcons, October 9
- @Pittsburgh Steelers, October 16
- @Carolina Panthers, October 23
- Baltimore Ravens, October 27
- LA Rams, November 6
- Seattle Seahawks in Munich, November 13
- Bye Week
- @Cleveland Browns, November 27
- New Orleans Saints, December 5
- @San Francisco 49ers, December 11
- Cincinnati Bengals, December 18
- @Arizona Cardinals, December 25
- Carolina Panthers, January 1, 2023
- @Atlanta, January 7/8
