Tampa Bay Buccaneers release 2022-23 schedule

By FOX 13 News staff
Published 
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
FOX 13 News
TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 10: A detail view of a Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Raymond James Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers has released their full preseason and regular season schedule for 2022-2023. 

The Bucs will play three games during the preseason, starting August 13 and then 17 regular season games, starting with the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 11. 

See the full schedule below: 

Preseason: 

  • Miami Dolphins, August 13
  • @Tennessee Titans, TBD
  • @Indianapolis Colts, TBD

Regular Season: 

  • @Dallas Cowboys, September 11
  • @New Orleans Saints, September 18
  • Green Bay Packers, September 25
  • Kansas City Chiefs, October 2
  • Atlanta Falcons, October 9
  • @Pittsburgh Steelers, October 16
  • @Carolina Panthers, October 23
  • Baltimore Ravens, October 27
  • LA Rams, November 6
  • Seattle Seahawks in Munich, November 13
  • Bye Week
  • @Cleveland Browns, November 27
  • New Orleans Saints, December 5
  • @San Francisco 49ers, December 11
  • Cincinnati Bengals, December 18
  • @Arizona Cardinals, December 25
  • Carolina Panthers, January 1, 2023
  • @Atlanta, January 7/8