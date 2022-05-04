Buccaneers will face Seahawks on Nov. 13 in NFL's first regular-season game in Germany

article

Back in February, the NFL announced the Bucs will play in the NFL’s first regular-season game in Germany this year. Now, the team and fans know their opponent.

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they will face the Seattle Seahawks on Nov. 13 during Week 10 of the season. The kickoff will be 9:30 a.m. – Tampa time – which is 3:30 p.m. in Munich, Germany.

Fans interested in attending the game can sign up for additional details at www.nfl.com/munich.

"This historic game will play a crucial role in the NFL’s efforts to grow its international footprint while allowing us to directly engage NFL fans in Germany," Buccaneers owner and co-chairman Joel Glazer previously said in a statement.

It will be the fourth time the Buccaneers will take part in the NFL's International Series of games, which has now expanded into a third host country. The team has previously played in London three times. All previous International Series games have occurred in London or Mexico City.

READ: Tom Brady's 'un-retirement' tanks value of Lakeland woman's record setting touchdown ball

Tampa Bay was one of four teams granted access to Germany as a new International Home Marketing Area (IHMA) in December.

The expansion into Germany will also see the NFL stage an additional game in Munich and two in Frankfurt over the next four seasons.

As for the rest of the NFL regular-season schedule, that will be revealed Thursday.

Advertisement

The Associated Press contributed to this report