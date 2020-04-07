Tampa Bay Bucs reveal new and nostalgic uniforms for 2020 season

The wait is over. After months of teasing fans, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers finally unveiled its new uniform combinations -- a nostalgic nod to the set worn when the team won its first and only Super Bowl in the 2002 season.

The team has nixed the bright red, and replaced it with the previously darker shade worn from 1997 to 2013. The alarm-clock font was also replaced with the one used for jersey numbers during those same years.

There are three jersey colors: red for home games, white for away games, and a new all-pewter look will be the team's "color rush" kit of choice.

The Bucs said the final product was inspired by feedback from the fanbase.

"This new but familiar look is a direct result of the valuable feedback we received from our fans," Ed Glazer, the team's owner and CEO, said in a statement. We are excited to return to our classic Super Bowl era uniforms while also introducing a sleek Color Rush uniform that showcases our signature pewter in a new and dramatic way. The refreshed classic design of our home and away combinations bridges our past with our exciting new future, and we are confident it will resonate with our fans."

As a result, the team wanted the new uniforms to resemble the set worn from 1997 through 2013. Between 1997 and 2007, the Bucs went to the playoffs seven times in 11 years, played in two conference championship games and captured their first Lombardi Trophy.

The Bucs defeated the Oakland Raiders, 48-21, in Super Bowl XXXVII on January 26, 2003.

It's been an exciting offseason as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Tom Brady as the team's new quarterback. The team also planned to make its big uniform reveal this month.

Back in February, the Bucs confirmed they will get new uniforms.

"We have heard the feedback from our fans loud and clear and have been working with the NFL and our league partners at Nike to usher in a new look as we enter this next decade of Buccaneers football,” Bucs owner, Ed Glazer, said earlier this year. “We look forward to revealing more details in the near future about our official unveiling event which will take place later this spring."

The original orange-and-red 'Creamsicle' uniform was the first color scheme when the Bucs began playing in 1976.

Lee Roy Selmon of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in action during an NFL football game circa 1976 at Tampa Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

In 1997, the orange and red were replaced by pewter and a darker red. The team won its first Super Bowl Championship in the 2002 season.

The Bucs also introduced a new logo with a skull and crossed swords on a red battle flag. The flag has become a familiar and major part of the team’s imagery.