The Tampa Bay Bucs ‘heard you’: New uniforms are on the way

The rumors are true, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be getting new uniforms this year.

In a Twitter video, the team formally announced they will unveil the new look in April 2020.

"We have heard the feedback from our fans loud and clear and have been working with the NFL and our league partners at Nike to usher in a new look as we enter this next decade of Buccaneers football,” said Bucs owner, Ed Glazer, in a statement. “We look forward to revealing more details in the near future about our official unveiling event which will take place later this spring."

The first visual in the video showed a glimpse of the original orange-and-red uniform. The color scheme was the first when the Bucs began playing in 1976.

In 1997, the orange and red were replaced by pewter and a darker red. The team won its first Super Bowl Championship in 2002.

The Bucs also introduced a new logo with a skull and crossed swords on a red battle flag. The flag has become a familiar and major part of the team’s imagery.

Another uniform transformation occurred in 2014. The team maintained the red and pewter colors but decided to make the red much more vivid. A darker pewter was adopted.

The Bucs said the uniform changes for 2020 will be “based on what Buccaneer fans want to see.”



