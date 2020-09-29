Tampa Bay Bucs to unveil Raymond James Stadium reopening plans

This Sunday, a limited number of fans will be allowed in the stands of Raymond James Stadium when the Bucs take on the Los Angeles Chargers.

On Tuesday, the team is expected to share its soft-opening plan ahead of the home game.

Season-ticket holders who have had passes since 1998 or earlier will have the first opportunity to buy a limited number of tickets, starting Thursday.

Seating at Ray Jay will increase to 25% for the Bucs' game against the Green Bay Packers on Oct. 18. The Bucs said season passholders who kept their 2020 season pass payments as credit towards 2021 can purchase a limited number of tickets for up to two games for the remainder of this NFL season.

Tickets for this priority presale will start on Monday, Oct. 5.

Additional games may be offered in the future based on availability and tenure.

“The safety of all involved has been our No. 1 priority throughout this process,” said Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford in a statement. “There simply is no way to replicate the energy and excitement that our fans provide for our players on the field. We remain thankful for the opportunity to experience this great season alongside our most passionate fans at Raymond James Stadium.”

Previously, the Bucs ruled out have an in-person crowd for its first two home games, but reversed the decision after Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Florida will move towards Phase 3 of reopening.

