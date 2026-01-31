Expand / Collapse search
Tampa Bay Lightning practice inside Raymond James Stadium ahead of Stadium Series

By
Updated  January 31, 2026 7:00pm EST
Tampa
FOX 13 News
The Tampa Bay Lightning held a practice inside the tent at Raymond James Stadium ahead of their Stadium Series game. FOX 13's Mark Skol Jr. reports.

The Brief

    • The Tampa Bay Lightning held a practice inside the tent at Raymond James Stadium ahead of their Stadium Series game.
    • The Bolts feel like the ice held up well despite being outdoors.
    • The Lightning play the Boston Bruins in the Stadium Series on Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

TAMPA, Fla. - Outdoor hockey in Tampa is almost here as the Lightning face the Boston Bruins in an NFL Stadium on Sunday. The Bolts have played in a Stadium Series before in Nashville, but this is the first time they'll play outside in their home city. 

Anticipation is building:

"We've waited a long time for this," Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman said. "Tomorrow is the day for us. Everybody is super excited. It is going to be a cool experience."

To get ready for that experience, the Bolts practiced under the tent inside Raymond James Stadium on Saturday. 

MORE NEWS: Gasparilla, Stadium Series collide with cold snap in Tampa Bay area: 'Ready to party'

"It felt like you were in a rural town in the north playing in a youth hockey rink," Lightning head coach Jon Cooper said. "That's honestly how it felt, and it was actually super cool."\

Image 1 of 6

 

The Bolts were impressed with how the ice was holding up before the tent is removed ahead of Sunday's tilt.

"It was good," Lightning defenseman Darren Raddysh said. "For being in Florida and the weather we had yesterday it was good and it is going to be better tomorrow."

However, the Lightning say nothing is going to be better than when the blades hit the ice on Sunday.

What they're saying:

"It's awesome," Lightning forward Jake Guentzel said. "Whenever you get to play outdoors, it takes you back to when you were a kid. I grew up on the outdoor rinks, so it is always fun to enjoy this with your family and friends, and I am sure it will be fun."

While it certainly will be fun for the guys playing in front of fans in an NFL stadium, the depth perception will provide some challenges. 

"Completely different environment," Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy said. "No roof. Fans are far away. Just all of the angles. I'll have to get used to it."

Dig deeper:

However, the guys think any adjustments to this new environment will be no problem at all. 

"I think everyone is going to be pretty excited for games like these, so I don't think there will be too much worry of what it is going to feel like," Lightning forward Brandon Hagel said. "I think we are just going to go out there and play."

That's because playing in this type of game is what every hockey player dreams of.

"These are the fun ones to be a part of," Lightning forward Anthony Cirelli said. "The atmosphere is really cool."

And the fact that this atmosphere will take place in the Sunshine State really is a pinch-me moment for the Bolts. 

"Until you are in it, you don't appreciate the work that everybody puts in to pull this off," Cooper said. "I can't believe they pulled it off like this. I am so glad we are fortunate to be a part of it."

What's next:

Puck drop is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered by FOX 13's Mark Skol, Jr. during interviews with the Tampa Bay Lightning after practice inside Raymond James Stadium. 

