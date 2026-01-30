Gasparilla, Stadium Series collide with cold snap in Tampa Bay area: 'Ready to party'

The Brief A cold snap is colliding with Gasparilla and the NHL Stadium Series as hundreds of thousands of people will be outdoors this weekend in Tampa. Sunday’s outdoor NHL Stadium Series game at Raymond James Stadium is sold out, with secondary ticket prices topping $200. City leaders said this weekend will deliver a major economic boost to hotels, restaurants and local businesses.



A cold snap is colliding with one of the busiest weekends in Tampa. Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to brave the elements for Gasparilla and the NHL Stadium Series.

Local perspective:

From pirate cannons to puck drop, this weekend’s cold weather has plenty of people bracing for freezing conditions. Tyler James was waiting in line on Friday for Bert Kreischer’s comedy show outside Benchmark International Arena.

"Huge weekend for Tampa for sure. It’s going to be cold," he said. "I don’t know what this weather is going to be like tomorrow at Gaspy."

By the numbers:

James is one of a handful of hockey fans with their sights set on scoring tickets to Sunday’s Stadium Series. The cheapest seats for the outdoor hockey game are selling for more than $200 on the secondary ticket market.

"It’s once-in-a-lifetime, it might be worth it," he said. "I might have to pull the trigger, haven’t done it yet, but I might need to."

Lanness Robinson, the executive director of the Tampa Bay Sports Commission, said this weekend’s events have major economic implications for the region.

"That impact will be felt in our hotels, our restaurants and other vendors that we have," Robinson said.

What they're saying:

With the Gasparilla Pirate Invasion set to sail on Saturday, many pirates are prepared to swap their swords and beads for beanies and hoodies.

Robinson said colder temperatures could add to the experience of Sunday’s outdoor hockey game.

"The temperatures dropping is ideal for this event," he said. "We’re going to get the real feel of what playing hockey is all about outside."

As the sun set at Sparkman Wharf, crowds gathered to enjoy live music and waterfront views. Many took in the final moments of warmer weather before temperatures drop down. Christian Keller was celebrating his 30th birthday with his wife, Sydney, and on the eve of Gasparilla, he didn’t expect the chilly forecast to slow anyone down.

"Everybody’s going to be ready to party, rain, snow, sunshine, don’t matter," he said. "People will just wear it over their winter coats."

What's next:

Despite the colder conditions, Gasparilla is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of people on Saturday. On top of that, Sunday’s NHL Stadium Series at Raymond James Stadium game is sold out.