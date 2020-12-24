Tampa Bay Lightning release scheduled for shortened NHL season
TAMPA, Fla. - The Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning will host the Chicago Blackhawks in one of five games to open the NHL’s coronavirus pandemic-shortened 2021 season on Jan. 13.
The league released a first-of-its kind schedule Wednesday featuring four realigned divisions based on geography and limited to division play only. Each team will play 56 regular-season games, which will be squeezed into what’s tentatively scheduled as a 116-day stretch ending on May 8.
It includes an NHL first: An all-Canadian North Division made up the nation’s seven teams will play each other nine or 10 times. The three remaining eight-team divisions have all U.S. teams, which will face each division foe eight times.
Though the playoffs are set to open May 11, that date could be pushed back in the event the league is required to reschedule games amid the pandemic.
Though the schedule is set, much remains undetermined, including game times. A much bigger question is whether the NHL receives approval from Canada’s provincial and federal health officials to allow the nation’s teams to play in their home cities.
The full schedule can be found below with the date and opponent:
Jan. 13: Chicago
Jan 15: Chicago
Jan. 17: Dallas
Jan. 19: Dallas
Jan. 21: @ Columbus
Jan. 23: @ Columbus
Jan. 26: @ Carolina
Jan. 28: @ Carolina
Jan. 30: Nashville
Feb. 1: Nashville
Feb. 3: Detroit
Feb. 5: Detroit
Feb. 8: @ Nashville
Feb. 9: @ Nashville
Feb. 11: @ Florida
Feb. 13: @ Florida
Feb. 16: Florida
Feb. 18: @ Dallas
Feb. 20: @ Dallas
Feb. 22: Carolina
Feb. 25: Carolina
Feb 27: Dallas
March 1: Dallas
March 4: @ Chicago
March 5: @ Chicago
March 7: @ Chicago
March 9: @ Detroit
March 11: @ Detroit
March 13: Nashville
March 15: Nashville
March 18: Chicago
March 20: Chicago
March 23: @ Dallas
March 25: @ Dallas
March 27: @ Carolina
March 28: @ Carolina
March 30: Columbus
April 1: Columbus
April 3: Detroit
April 4: Detroit
April 6: Columbus
April 8: @ Columbus
April 10: @ Nashville
April 12: @ Nashville
April 15: Florida
April 17: Florida
April 19: Carolina
April 20: Carolina
April 22: Columbus
April 25: Columbus
April 27: @ Chicago
May 1: @ Detroit
May 2: @ Detroit
May 4: Florida
May 6: @ Florida
May 8: @ Florida