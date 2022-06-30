Tampa Bay Lightning releases 2022-23 preseason schedule

article

Just days after losing the Stanley Cup, the Tampa Bay Lightning are ready to move on and look ahead. Thursday, the team released its preseason schedule.

The 2022-23 season will kick off in Raleigh against the Carolina Hurricanes on Sept. 27. One day later, the Bolts will play their first home game against Carolina.

The full preseason schedule can be found below:

Tuesday, September 27: Lightning at Hurricanes, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, September 28: Lightning vs. Hurricanes, 7 p.m.

Thursday, September 29: Lightning vs. Predators, 7 p.m.

Friday, September 30: Lightning at Predators, 7 p.m.

Thursday, October 6: Lightning at Panthers, 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 8: Lightning vs. Panthers, 4 p.m.

It will be a short time to recharge this summer before the preseason begins.

The Lightning have plenty of firepower to compete for the cup next season. The challenge is trying to find salary cap space to keep the team's free agents on the roster, including Ondrej Palat and Nick Paul, said Lightning general manager, Julien BrisBoise.

"I don't think we're done chasing Stanley Cups here," said BrisBoise. "We're set up to be a really competitive team for the foreseeable future."