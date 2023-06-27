Tampa Bay Lightning releases 2023-2024 regular season schedule

article

The Tampa Bay Lightning released its 2023-2024 regular season schedule Tuesday afternoon.

The schedule consists of a full 82-game campaign that will begin with the Bolts opening the season at Amalie Arena on October 10 at 5:30 p.m., the team said. They will play six of the first nine games at home this coming season.

The Bolts' busiest month will be in November with six games at home and nine away from Tampa, according to team officials. They'll play the most home games in December with seven contests at Amalie.

See the full break down of the Tampa Bay Lightning's regular season schedule below: