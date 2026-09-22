Rays look to secure AL East, home-field advantage against Yankees

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The Brief The Tampa Bay Rays need just one victory in Tuesday's doubleheader against the New York Yankees to clinch the American League East. Winning the division secures home-field advantage and a first-round bye straight to the American League Division Series. The Rays are also sporting updated road uniforms and featuring pitchers Nick Martinez and Drew Rasmussen on the mound.



The Tampa Bay Rays head into Yankee Stadium on Tuesday needing a single victory in a doubleheader to secure the American League East title.

Rays division title chase

By the numbers:

Sitting at 95 wins, Tampa Bay can lock up the division crown and secure home-field advantage throughout the playoffs by winning one of Tuesday's two games. Game one is scheduled for 1:05 p.m., with game two following at 7:05 p.m.

American League playoff bye

Why you should care:

A division title grants the Rays a first-round bye into the Division Series, forcing the Yankees into the Wild Card round. If New York advances past the first round, bracket rules will set up a rematch between the two rivals.

Yankee Stadium pitching matchup

What's next:

Tampa Bay is starting aces Nick Martinez in game one and Drew Rasmussen in game two to shut the door on New York early. Players remain focused on the task at hand, with outfielder Jonny DeLuca saying the team is taking it "one day at a time" because the "job's not done yet."

Unveiling new threads

Dig deeper:

Off the field, the Rays recently locked down their future with a brand-new stadium deal in the Bay Area.

Courtesy: Tampa Bay Rays

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On the field, the team is debuting new road uniforms featuring "Tampa Bay" across the chest in a gradient design, replacing their Columbia blue jerseys.