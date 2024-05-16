Tampa Bay Rays forced to change pitchers in 9th after losing track of mound visits, beat Red Sox 7-5

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Erasmo Ramírez retired Romy González on a game-ending groundout with two on after the Rays were forced to remove Jason Adam because they lost track of mound visits, and Tampa Bay beat the Boston Red Sox 7-5 on Thursday night.

Isaac Paredes had a tiebreaking single in the ninth off Kenley Jansen (1-1) that hit off the Green Monster, and Richie Palacios added a sacrifice fly.

Adam allowed a two-out walk to Rob Refsnyder and a single to Rafael Devers. Rays pitching coach Kyle Snyder started to the mound and had crossed the foul line when he was stopped by plate umpire Alex Tosi. The Rays had lost track of mound visits when catcher Ben Rortvedt had gone out to speak with Adam earlier in the inning.

If a team has exhausted its mound visits entering the ninth inning, it gets an additional one. But the Rays used their last one in the ninth.

After a delay of about six minutes, Ramirez retired Gonzalez on a 2-2 pitch for his first save since 2020.

Tampa Bay took three of four from the Red Sox, won for the eighth time in their last nine games at Boston and are 14-3 against Boston over the past two seasons. The Rays (23-22) moved ahead of Boston into third place in the AL East.

Manuel Rodríguez (1-1) pitched a hitless inning.

Josh Lowe homered for the Rays and Palacios drove in two runs.

Jarren Duran had two doubles and a solo home run in the sixth that tied the score 5-5 as Boston rebounded from a 4-1 deficit. Devers also homered.

The Red Sox lost for the first time in games started by Cooper Criswell this season. The one-time Tampa Bay right-hander allowed five runs – three earned – in 3 2/3 innings. He struck out three and walked two and saw his ERA rise from 2.10 to 2.76.

Rays starter Zack Littell allowed four runs and seven hits in five innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rays: RHP Shane Baz (Tommy John surgery) made his third rehab start for Triple-A Durham on Thursday night. He threw 69 pitches in 3 1/3 innings, allowing one run five hits while striking out three. Baz hasn't pitched in the big leagues since 2022.

Red Sox: RHP Isaiah Campbell, on the injured list since April 12 with a right shoulder impingement, threw a 20-pitch batting practice session Thursday. … Boston has yet to determine whether RHP Garrett Whitlock (oblique) will come off the IL next week or if one more rehab start is needed. Whitlock started for Triple-A Worcester on Wednesday.

UP NEXT

Rays: LHP Tyler Alexander (1-2, 5.45) starts Friday at Toronto, which goes with RHP Chris Bassitt (3-5, 5.06).

Red Sox: RHP Bryan Bello (4-1, 3.13) makes his second start since coming off the injured list as Boston opens a three-game series on Friday night at St. Louis. The Cardinals start RHP Kyle Gibson (2-2, 3.67).

