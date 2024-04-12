Tampa Bay Rowdies rookie makes statement in pro debut

article

If age is just a number, Christian Ortiz has nothing to worry about. At just 16 years old, however, the Tampa Bay Rowdies forward can give himself a title that few teenagers can: professional athlete.

"I see what the level (of play) is like, and I know that I should be here," Ortiz said.

Last week, the Rowdies' youngest player made his professional debut in the Green and Gold in front of a packed Al Lang Stadium.

"It was an awesome experience when Robbie (Neilson) told me that I was going to go in," Ortiz said. "As soon as I stepped onto the field, everyone started cheering."

Ortiz's debut was made possible thanks to a new initiative in the USL that allows teams to dress extra USL Academy players under the age of 18 at every home game. The idea is to give youth a chance to shine.

"I had no doubt about putting him on," said Rowdies head coach Robbie Neilson. "As a young player, it is what we want to do at the club. We want to develop young guys."

This particular young guy made an impact for the Rowdies almost right away. Minutes into his debut, Christian Ortiz got his name on the scoresheet, not for a goal, but for a foul. Ortiz hip-checked a Rhode Island player, sending him to the ground.

The foul immediately drew a yellow card, but it also drew the admiration of his teammates and the respect of the 11 opposing players.

"I mean there were grown men (on the field)," said defenseman Forrest Lasso. "I don't want to say my age exactly because I'm almost twice the age as him. For him to be on the same field and have no fear, that really speaks to what he is willing to do."

It is a booking that earned Ortiz some serious street cred, albeit one Ortiz may have planned ahead of time.

"I know that if I don't make a statement, then these guys are going to run all over me and I don't want to have that happen to me," he said.

Now with two appearances for the Rowdies in the team's last three games, it appears that Ortiz will have plenty of time ahead of him to make all the statements he wants.