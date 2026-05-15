Tampa girls flag football: 4 Bay Area teams compete for state titles

The Brief The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hosting the FHSAA Girls Flag Football State Championships at the AdventHealth Training Center for the third consecutive year. Tampa Catholic (1A), Robinson (2A), East Lake (3A), and Lennard (4A) are all competing for high school girls flag football state championships in Tampa. Tickets are free for the championship games where Robinson seeks its 10th straight title and Lennard faces Park Vista for the 4A crown.



Hillsborough and Pinellas County teams are taking over the AdventHealth Training Center this weekend as they compete for high school girls' flag football state championships.

Tampa championship games

What we know:

The FHSAA Girls Flag Football State Championships are being held in Tampa with four local teams—Tampa Catholic, Robinson, East Lake, and Lennard—vying for titles. Robinson High School beat Choctawhatchee 42-12 on Friday to advance to the 2A title game, while Lennard High School defeated Harmony 39-19 to secure a spot in the 4A finals. Tampa Catholic lost to the Somerset Canyons 25-19 on Friday.

Lennard High School players compete in their 4A semifinal matchup against Harmony on Friday. The team won 39-19 to advance to the state championship game.

State title matchups

What we don't know:

The final score for the 3A semifinals involving East Lake was not yet available on Friday afternoon. It is unclear if they will join Robinson and Lennard in the championship rounds on Saturday.

Local flag football success

The backstory:

Robinson is a dominant force in the sport, looking to win its 10th straight state championship and 11th in program history.

Lennard reached the finals after knocking off the reigning 4A champion, Alonso, a win head coach Travis Combs described as his most exciting moment yet.

A Robinson High School player runs with the ball during the 2A semifinal game against Choctawhatchee. Robinson won the game 42-12 and will play for its 10th straight state title on Saturday.

Player and coach milestones

What they're saying:

Lennard senior team members are already looking toward the future, with three players committed to Daytona State College.

Combs is also moving to the collegiate level to lead the first women's flag football team at Indiana Wesleyan University, starting in the 2026-2027 season.

The Lennard High School girls flag football team lines up for the national anthem at the AdventHealth Training Center during the FHSAA state championships.

Championship Saturday schedule

What's next:

The state title games take place Saturday at the AdventHealth Training Center.

Robinson plays Miami Northwestern for the 2A title at 12 p.m., followed by Lennard facing Park Vista for the 4A championship at 2 p.m.