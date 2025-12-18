Tampa native Brandon Cleveland returns to home for final game in Gasparilla Bowl

The Brief NC State defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland is a Tampa native. He attended Carrollwood Day High School. Cleveland aims to play in the NFL and has been invited to the East-West Shine Bowl.



There will be only one player who participates in the 2025 edition of the Gasparilla Bowl between NC State and Memphis with Tampa ties - Wolfpack senior defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland.

Back Home:

"It's amazing," Cleveland said. "I think this is the best place on earth. I love Tampa Bay. I am glad to be back." The Carrollwood Day High School product is glad to be back home and he's ready to show off what he can do.

"There's a lot of family, friends and teammates who are going to be there, so I am looking forward to it," Cleveland said. "[I want] to put on a show for them."

Belly rubbing time:

The show has certainly been entertaining to watch at NC State, especially the 315-pounder's signature "belly rub" celebration after making a big stop on defense. "Linemen don't really get much recognition or make that many plays," Cleveland said. "Anytime I can make a play, I just want to rub my belly and let everyone know I am eating out there."

Cleveland's career on defense has gained him an invitation to the East-West Shrine Bowl to showcase his skills for the next level. "My goal is to go to the NFL," Cleveland said.

However, before he makes it there, he wants to cherish his last moments wearing the red, white and black.

What they're saying:

"Going to NC State was definitely the best decision I made in my life," Cleveland said. "It was a great experience to go to Raleigh for four years and spend my career there."

He says it's pretty fitting he gets to wrap up his time in college ball, playing in his hometown for the first time collegiately.

"It's been crazy," Cleveland said. "I am very blessed to go to NC State for all of these years and to finish up here in Tampa. Very surreal."

What's next:

Cleveland will be back home soon. He will be training for the NFL Draft back in the Tampa Bay area.