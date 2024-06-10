Tampa Spartans win National Championship in baseball for historic 9th time

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

The University of Tampa baseball team made history, winning its ninth National Championship on Saturday.

CARY, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 08: Tampa Spartans players dogpile to celebrate their win against the Angelo State Rams during the 2024 NCAA Division II Baseball Championship at the USA Baseball National Training Complex on June 08, 2024 in Cary, North C Expand

The Spartans took down Angelo State 8-3 on Saturday to earn the national title on Saturday and, with the win, tied the record for most national titles in NCAA Division II.

READ: Pianist living with autism plays keyboard connected to University of Tampa's musical sculpture

The No. 2 seeded Spartans usurped the defending champs in No. 8 Angelo State to cap off a 52-8 campaign.

CARY, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 08: The Tampa Spartans celebrate with the trophy after a win against the Angelo State Rams in the 2024 NCAA Division II Baseball Championship at the USA Baseball National Training Complex on June 08, 2024 in Cary, North Ca Expand

In addition to claiming a tie for the most national titles in DII, the Spartans have now won six titles in the 2000s, the most of any school at their NCAA level, according to the school.

READ: University of Tampa women's lacrosse wins first-ever national championship

The Spartans were down 3-1 going into the top of the sixth inning when Tampa's hitting exploded, rattling off six runs in the frame. They never turned back, holding onto the lead for the championship victory.