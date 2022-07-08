Tampa Tarpons host Women in Sports night

Dottie Delagarza never would've imagined she would get to wear the famous interlocking N and Y of the New York Yankees to work every day.



"I don't know, I just never thought I would come across a career like that," Delagarza said.



Delagarza, D.D., to her friends, is a member of the Tampa Tarpons grounds crew and currently the only woman on the crew.



"I love what I do," said Delagarza. "And for me to see women in it, all kinds of sports starting to pop up, I think it's actually a pretty cool thing."



Saturday night the Tarpons and Yankees are celebrating the members of their organization like Delagarza, and like Tarpons manger Rachel Balkovec, by hosting a Women in Sports Night at the ballpark.

RELATED: Tampa Tarpons make history on opening day with first female manager in pro-baseball



"It's about shedding light on the fact that there are women in sports," said Balkovec. "Even though there are many people who may know my story there are millions who don't."





The idea behind the promotion isn't meant to sell hot dogs or merchandise but to further a conversation and celebrate the women in sports, not just in the Tarpons organization, but around the Tampa Bay area.



During the game the Tarpons will celebrate these figures with messages and pre-recorded videos on the jumbotron as a beacon to everyone in attendance that opportunities in the sports industry are open to them.



"I hope they take away an idea, an idea of an opportunity. That’s what I hope they take away [from the game]," Balkovec said.



Maybe someone watching in the stands can dream of growing up to be a Rachel Balkovec or a D.D Delagarza.



"My little sister, for example, having her look at me like, 'She works for the Yankees!' You know?" said Delagarza.



The first pitch between the Tarpons and Fort Myers Mighty Mussels is set for 6:30 p.m. Saturday.



