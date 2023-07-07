Tampa Tarpons pitcher enjoying pro ball in hometown

Sean Hermann used to sit in the seats at George Steinbrenner Field in Tampa.

"I remember coming to a Tarpons game when I was seven or eight. I do remember that," Hermann said.

Now, Steinbrenner Field isn't where Hermann comes to relax, but to work.

"It's definitely not hard to make baseball a job. It's fun," shared Hermann.

Sean Hermann is a Tampa Tarpons pitcher.

Drafted by the New York Yankees in the 14th round of the 2022 MLB Draft, the pitcher out of Durant High School was already committed to play college baseball at USF.

"I mean it's the Yankees at the end of the day," said Hermann.

Wanting to stay close to home regardless, Hermann ultimately chose to sign with the Yankees over USF knowing his first stop in the minor leagues would be with the Tarpons.

"That was a big thing to be able to stay close to home to start my professional career," Sean explained. "Having the stability of being close to home was a big decision for me."

But staying close to home wasn't the only factor giving Hermann motivation.

As a Tampa Bay native and Rays fan growing up, Hermann got to watch homegrown stars of the past like Wade Boggs and Fred McGriff up close. Then, he got to watch his older brother play against stars of the present like Kyle Tucker and Pete Alonso.

It is these names that Hermann wants to be recognized alongside some day.

"To watch great guys like Kyle Tucker at Plant [High School], we had Tyler Danish at Durant, too," recalled Hermann. "I just remember watching those games and wanting to be a part of that."

Though Hermann is in the middle of his first full season of professional baseball, he hopes he too can be another star to represent Tampa Bay in the Big Leagues.

"I'm going to work hard because I've got something to prove," said Hermann. "I want to be another name on that list that is another great guy out of Tampa. Hopefully, another kid says someday that 'I want to be like Sean Hermann.'"

Until then, the Hermann of today continues on his journey to being a star of tomorrow just miles away from where he learned to love baseball in the first place.