Antonio Tarver Jr. looks to make his name known with guidance from famous father

Team Tarver is preparing to be a big hit. Antonio Tarver is returning to the ring for a "Fight Night in Tampa" Saturday night at Caltas Gym in Tampa. The five-time light heavy-weight world champ isn't coming out of retirement to fight, instead, he's back in the game to help his son.

"Junior needs me," stated Antonio Tarver Sr. "We worked real hard and I saw his dedication and commitment to the game. He's getting at that time now (34 years old), that's it now or never. We can't wait."

The Magic Man is passing on 22-years of amateur and professional experience to T2 Anthony Tarver Jr. who never had an amateur career and started boxing professionally at 26. A car injury slowed his career, but he's undefeated 8-0.

"Second coming," explained Antonio Tarver Jr. "I'm doing it a little different. I'm making my own way of course with my dad by my side. When we are in here, he's like Tav, 'You've got to be sharp. You've got to be quick. This is what it's going to take for you to be a champion.' With that being in my ear 24/7. The only thing that can come is greatness."

Tarver Sr. retired in 2015, but never really left the sport. He's always remained involved. His goal right now is to put Tampa Bay back on the map for boxing. This time he's not getting in the ring to do it. He's doing it now as a boxing promoter.

"I want to discover the next great fighter that's right here in Tampa, Florida," said Tarver Sr. "We've been winning championships in every sport now. We might as well and go ahead and do the big sweep with boxing and get another champion right here in Tampa."

Senior truly believes junior will be Tampa's next champion.

"From what I see, I think he's a special talent," said Sr. "He has an unbelievable amount of skill, and why not him, why not him."

"I'm quick, I'm fast. I can counter punch," explained said Jr. "I can do everything in the ring that I want to do. It's all him here (point to head)."