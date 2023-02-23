This weekend’s NASCAR race on FOX: Drivers battle at the 2023 Pala Casino 400 in Fontana

NASCAR rolls into the second week of the season for a three-week series of races on the West Coast starting with the 2023 Pala Casino 400 in Fontana, California, Sunday on FOX.

Coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET with "NASCAR RaceDay" on FOX, followed by the race at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Sunday marks the final race at Auto Club Speedway, a two-mile track set to undergo renovations.

Kyle Larson is looking to win the race for a second year in a row after last season's victory at Fontana.

Key drivers to watch in the competition are Joey Logano, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski, and Chris Buescher.

Several active drivers have won at Fontana, including Kyle Busch, with a series-leading four, Larson with two and one each for Harvick, Keselowski, Martin Truex Jr., and Alex Bowman, NASCAR noted.

Driver Denny Hamlin had a streak of three straight top-10 finishes at Auto Club before coming in 15th in 2022 due to an overheating issue with his car, according to NASCAR.

