Three Lake Gibson High School grads will participate in Super Bowl LX

The Brief Lake Gibson High School will have three graduates represented at Super Bowl LX. 2018 graduate Tyrice Knight plays linebacker for the Seahawks while 2010 alum Quinshon Odom is a Seattle offensive assistant. 1983 grad Roy Ellison will officiate his fourth Super Bowl.



Lake Gibson High School is built on its values.

"We are proud of our culture," Lake Gibson Principal Ryan Vann said.

That culture might be so strong, because 40% of the staff on campus are Lake Gibson alums.

"This is just a great place to teach and go to school," Vann said. "We have a great tradition here at Lake Gibson High School."

That tradition is about to be seen front and center on the NFL's biggest stage.

"It just goes to show you what kind of place this is and what kind of program was run here for a lot of years," Former Lake Gibson head coach Keith DeMyer said.

READ: Longtime Tampa Catholic head coach’s son joins staff for basketball team: ‘I am very blessed’

Local perspective:

That program has not just produced one former player that will partake in Super Bowl LX. It produced three — Seahawks linebacker Tyrice Knight, Seahawks offensive assistant Quinshon Odom and referee Roy Ellison.

"I don't know if there's anybody else that has had that many at one time," DeMyer said.

2017 graduate Tyrice Knight is believed to be the first Brave to ever play in the Super Bowl. He was drafted in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft by Seattle last season.

"Just seeing all of the hard work," Knight's former teammate KJ Williams said. "Him being doubted his whole life because he wasn't the fastest, or he wasn't the strongest but was very aggressive. It all came to fruition."

That hard work started for Knight at Lake Gibson High School.

"He was a great high school football player," Keith DeMyer said. "He had such a great nose for the football. You never had an issue with him. Never had an issue with him. He would work and would never question."

It's also no question this Super Bowl will result in a different viewing experience for those who cared for Knight at Lake Gibson.

"It's going to be amazing watching the Super Bowl but not really watching the game," Doug DeMyer said. "It will be more about watching Tyrice. Where is No. 48 on the defense? That's who I am going to be focused in on."

READ: Saints to play NFL's first regular season game in Paris this year

By the numbers:

Knight has already made some 'wow' plays in his NFL career. He recorded two sacks this season against the Cardinals. Both resulted in fumbles and touchdown returns by the Seahawks. Those were the same type of plays his former head coach saw that helped lead the Braves to the 2017 state championship game.

"Ah, he would definitely hit you," Doug DeMyer said. "You would hear the pads popping. If you heard somebody get lit up on the field, people are like, 'I bet you that was Tyrice.' Super happy for him and his family. Super happy for his Mom. Just to know where he began, where he started and all of the hard work that he put in definitely paid off."

Meanwhile, former Lake Gibson quarterback and 2010 grad Quinshon Odom helps out on the other side of the ball as a quality control coach for the offensive line.

"He's a perfectionist," Former Lake Gibson head football coach Doug DeMyer said. "That is one of the many reasons why he is where he is today. Just putting in that hard work, and he wasn't just going to do the job. He was going to do the job right and to the best of his ability."

Odom was that same way as the signal caller in high school.

What they're saying:

"He always had a smile on his face," Keith DeMyer said. "He was very coachable. He was a two-year starter for us. He did a good job for us. At the time, we did a lot of no huddle stuff because he was really smart. Good kid. No issues with him at all. He comes to work. First guy out on the field and the last guy to leave."

Plus, 1983 grad and Lake Gibson Hall of Famer Roy Ellison will be on the sidelines as a referee in Super Bowl 60. This will be his fourth time officiating a Super Bowl.

"It is also nice to have that connection," Vann said. "Of course, I did not teach or coach Roy, but he is a Lake Gibson grad so we are proud of that too."

The pride is evident for all current and former Braves at the high school.

"A lot of pride just boils us knowing what this high school is about and all of the great student athletes that have come through here and walked the hallways," Doug DeMyer said.

And all throughout the hallways at Lake Gibson, the students, on top of the faculty and staff, will be cheering for the Seahawks, and a few of their own, on Super Bowl Sunday.

"We couldn't be more excited about our three graduates and our three alumni playing football on the biggest stage and being involved in such a big moment from little old Lake Gibson High School," Vann said.

What's next:

Super Bowl LX between the Seahawks and Patriots kicks off on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. The game will be televised on NBC.