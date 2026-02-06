Measles case confirmed at St. Pete Catholic High School

article

St. Petersburg Catholic High has confirmed a case of measles in one of their sophomore students.

What we know:

The school sent a message to parents and guardians, confirming a case of measles. According to the school, the sophomore student in question has not been at school since January 27. Additionally, they are unaware of any additional cases at this time.

The school is working with the Department of Health to ensure the safety of students and staff.

St. Pete Catholic High says while the diocesan immunization policy allows for medical exemptions from licensed physicians, a majority of the student body is vaccinated. 99.2% of its student body is vaccinated against the disease, and plans to continue all classes and activities as normal.

Measles Symptoms

Measles symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Rash that starts on the face and spreads downward

What you can do:

The school is urging anyone with these symptoms to stay home and immediately seek medical care. The school says if anyone is unvaccinated to contact their physicians for further guidance.