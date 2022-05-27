University of South Florida releases football schedule

Bulls fans, the first game of the season is just four months away.

The University of South Florida announced its full football schedule Thursday and some kickoff times. The Bulls will open the 2022 season with 4 p.m. kickoff against Brigham Young University on Saturday, Sept. 3 at Raymond James Stadium. It will air on ESPNU.

The Bulls only received three additional kickoff times for the season:

Saturday, Sept. 10: 7 p.m. kickoff against Howard University

Saturday, Sept. 17: 7:30 p.m. against the Florida Gators

Saturday, Nov. 18: 9 p.m. kickoff against Tulsa University

The annual War On I-4 matchup against the University of Central Florida will either occur Friday, Nov. 25 or Saturday, Nov. 26. USF Athletics said the final date and kickoff time will be released early October.

USF will play six home games this season. The homecoming game will be against Tulane on Saturday, Oct. 15. The Salute to Service game will take place Sat. Nov. 12 against Southern Methodist University. No kickoff times have been set for these.

Times of the remainder of the games will be announced at a later time.