USF bans fans from athletic events as coronavirus precaution

Athletic events at the University of South Florida will take place without fans as a precaution against the COVID-19 coronavirus.

One day after the state told its public universities to shift classes online, USF announced the plan to hold all athletic events “with only teams, essential staff and limited family attendance at facilities until further notice.”

The restrictions take effect immediately, beginning with today’s women’s tennis match against James Madison University.

The university said new football coach Jeff Scott decided to postpone today’s planned spring football practice. No decision has been made yet on the spring football game, though, which is scheduled for April 18.

Ticketholders should be automatically reimbursed for all affected games, USF noted.

