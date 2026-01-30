USF baseball has high hopes for 2026 season

article

The Brief The USF baseball team is ready for the 2026 season to begin, aiming to go on a postseason run for the first time since 2021. The Bulls open up the season at home against Illinois on Friday, Feb. 13. This will mark the second season under head coach Mitch Hannahs.



"I think everybody is ready to start playing," USF senior catcher Lance Trippel said. "I know I am."

Mitch Hannahs is ready too, as he begins his second year at the helm.

What they're saying:

"We pushed them really hard," USF head coach Mitch Hannas said. "We are notorious for having a really tough fall camp, and we did."

Now that the Bulls are out on the other side of fall camp, they believe the sky is the limit for their success in 2026.

"I think we are a gritty team," Trippel said. "We're going to do what it takes. Whatever needs to be done, we are going to do it."

And they hope to do something this program has not done in a long time.

"There's no more excuses," USF senior infielder Rafael Betancourt said. "We are ready to make a postseason run."

Dig deeper:

The coaches in the conference are doubting the Bulls' chances to make a run. Before last season, USF was picked to finish last in the American. This year, they are projected to finish fifth. Obviously, it's a step up, but the Bulls want more.

"I would love to win the conference championship," Trippel said. "I think everybody would feel the same way. That would be awesome. Regional. I want to get to a regional, super-regional, Omaha, but that's like the first step."

Before any steps are made, the Bulls plan on being where their feet are. They aim to capitalize on their offseason.

"I don't think there is any question this group has worked really hard," Hannahs said. "I think the reality for us now is are we detail oriented?"

The team says they are all bought into the details, which they think has led to a stronger bond.

"I really do feel like the locker room is in a healthy place this year," Betancourt said.

And with the guys in the locker room, USF hopes to go on a postseason run for the first time since 2021.

"Hopefully we can get some wins, put our best foot forward and be the best team we can be," Trippel said.

What's next:

The Bulls open up the 2026 season in two weeks against Illinois.